Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 443 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.02. The stock had a trading volume of 988,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

