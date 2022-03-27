Signature Securities Group Corporation Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,937. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.