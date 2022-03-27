Signaturefd LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,434,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $129.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.