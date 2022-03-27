Signaturefd LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 383.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

