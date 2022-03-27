Signaturefd LLC Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $113.64 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.