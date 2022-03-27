Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SVBL stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.89. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

