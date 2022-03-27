Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Silver Spike Investment Corp (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 3,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.
SSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Silver Spike Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSIC)
