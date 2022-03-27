Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 258.6% from the February 28th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLVTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 144,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,484. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

About Silver Tiger Metals (Get Rating)

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.