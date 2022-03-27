Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €161.45 ($177.42).

Several research firms recently commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SIX2 remained flat at $€130.00 ($142.86) during trading on Friday. 25,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30. Sixt has a 1-year low of €101.30 ($111.32) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($187.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €141.77 and a 200-day moving average of €143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

