Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $41.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

SCCAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$23.62 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

