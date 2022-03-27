Smart Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 8,804 iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth about $139,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of IYZ opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

