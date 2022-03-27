Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 32 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,521,000 after acquiring an additional 117,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $454.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.76 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.26 and its 200-day moving average is $452.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.