Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SND. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SND opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

