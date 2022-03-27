Smartshare Market Capitalization Reaches $278,527.20 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $278,527.20 and approximately $22,706.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00080174 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

