Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,026 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

