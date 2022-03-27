Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.20 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.33. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

