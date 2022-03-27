Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,764 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Macy’s worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,347 shares of company stock valued at $299,030. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

