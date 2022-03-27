Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 14,303 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 382,888 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLB opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

