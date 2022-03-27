Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,436 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Air Lease worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

