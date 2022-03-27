Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 240 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $273.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $248.17 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

