Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,994 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of WEX worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WEX by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $177.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17,791.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average is $158.69. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

