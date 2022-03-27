Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMGZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.