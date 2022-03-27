Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Lowered to €34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.87.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

