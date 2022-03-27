Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.45

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 1478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

DTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $11,719,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.