Sonar (PING) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $115,314.00

Sonar (PING) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $115,314.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sonar has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.01 or 0.07035375 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,494.69 or 0.99849512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

