Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SONX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonendo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.15.

SONX opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

