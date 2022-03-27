SORA Validator Token Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $112,627.48 and approximately $41,533.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,880.65 or 0.99921380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00064004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00023723 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

