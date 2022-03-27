Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.30

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 179899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

