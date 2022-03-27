SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,356 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.32% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $31,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. 2,506,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

