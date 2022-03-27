SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,267,000 after buying an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 242.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

