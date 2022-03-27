Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $235.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 6,763,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,906,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 2,518,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

