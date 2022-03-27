Spire Wealth Management Has $28,000 Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Park National were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Park National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Park National by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Park National by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Park National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRK traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.16. 24,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

