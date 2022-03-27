Spire Wealth Management Invests $29,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $19.03. 1,644,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,728. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.