Spire Wealth Management Takes $30,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 289,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

