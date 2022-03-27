Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

