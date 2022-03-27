SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPTK opened at $9.75 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 114.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 348,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 186,125 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $478,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

