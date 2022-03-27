Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Down 6.4%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.05 and last traded at $76.07. 2,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 756,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

