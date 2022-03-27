SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQIDF remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,892. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics. The firm is focused on developing the business units targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing. It involves in commercializing its developmental COVID-19 antibody test kit, and also the RALI-Dx and RALI-fast Point-of-Care tests to triage COVID-19 patients for respiratory distress.

