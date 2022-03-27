SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SQIDF remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,892. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
About SQI Diagnostics (Get Rating)
