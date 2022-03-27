Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 235 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.62. 3,284,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

