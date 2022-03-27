Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 265.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,364 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 115,883.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,038 shares of company stock valued at $355,413. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $12.74 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.