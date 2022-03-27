Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.71. 1,403,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

