Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 203,104 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 1,616.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,671 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,104 shares during the period. UiPath makes up 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 5,978,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,245. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

