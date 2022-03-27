Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,302 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

INSP stock opened at $246.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock worth $5,712,494. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

