Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.50 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

