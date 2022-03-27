Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

