Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 9,431 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,010.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $889.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $944.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

