Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,000. Unity Software accounts for 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unity Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on U shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.83.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

