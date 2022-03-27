Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 44.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

SBUX stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

