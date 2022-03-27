StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $168.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the highest is $168.78 million. StarTek posted sales of $163.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $696.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.97 million to $703.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $747.05 million, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%.

SRT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on StarTek in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in StarTek by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in StarTek by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in StarTek by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 101,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,951. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a PE ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

