Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 6,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 817,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.13 and a beta of 1.28.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
