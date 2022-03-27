Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 6,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 817,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

